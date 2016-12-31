The New York Knicks' poor play on the road carried over into Friday night as a 104-92 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans brought their road record to 5-11.

Carmelo Anthony (26 points, 13 rebounds), Kristaps Porzingis (21 points, 12 rebounds), and Derrick Rose (20 points) all contributed solid efforts in the loss. However, the team's poor 37.6 percent shooting percentage cost them a game they only trailed by four points (55-51) at halftime.

Anthony Davis led the way for the Pelicans, who picked up their fourth straight win. The fifth-year big man recorded a double-double with 23 points and 18 rebounds.

However, the dunk of the night came at the expense of Porzingis, who tried to stop a Jrue Holiday dunk with just seconds left in the second quarter. Holiday, much like Davis, finished with a double-double (12 points, 11 assists) but his dunk on the Knicks' big man was his standout moment.

The Pelicans also received a solid effort from reserve Tyreke Evans, who came off the bench to score 16 points and grab five rebounds in 18 minutes. Buddy Hield (12 points) and Solomon Hill were the only other Pelicans in double digits.

Aside from the Knicks' big three, no other player scored more than eight points. Rose also had a standout dunk as he drove to the basket with just over two minutes left in the second quarter. The former MVP rose and stuffed the ball down with two hands.

The Knicks will look to end their losing streak on Saturday against the Rockets in Houston while the Pelicans prepare for the Cavaliers on Monday.