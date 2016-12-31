Official online NBA destination in the UK

Wiggins.

Andrew Wiggins enjoys career night, memorable jam in T'Wolves win

The Minnesota Timberwolves' young core of budding superstars triumphed over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday with a dominating 116-99 victory. 

While Minnesota enjoyed tremendous play from not just their three premiere scorers, but also Shabazz Muhammad (22 points in 17 minutes), it was the play of Andrew Wiggins that catapulted the Timberwolves to their 11th win of the year.

The former first overall pick scored 31 points and added six assists with five rebounds for Minnesota. Of those 31 points, however, it was one specific play that caught everybody's attention.

With a comfortable lead in the game's final two minutes, Wiggins drove to the hoop with a couple of awaiting Milwaukee defenders. Wiggins jumped and put down a ferocious stuff right over the unexpecting Miles Plumlee while drawing a foul. 

As spectacular as Wiggins was, the Timberwolves also enjoyed major help from its other youngsters. Karl-Anthony Towns added his 23rd double-double of the year with 18 points and 16 rebounds and Zach LaVine contributed 24 points.

The Bucks' youthful duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo (25 points, seven rebounds, five assists) and Jabari Parker (20 points, six rebounds) combined for nearly half of Milwaukee's offensive output. 

Milwaukee will head to Chicago to face the Bulls on Saturday while Minnesota will welcome the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

NBA
Andrew Wiggins
Minnesota Timberwolves
Northwest Division
Western Conference
Milwaukee Bucks
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Miles Plumlee

