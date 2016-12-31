With the Chicago Bulls struggling in the month of the December to a record of 6-10, head coach Fred Hoiberg could be replaced if the team doesn't improve, according to Marc Stein of ESPN.

Hoiberg, 44, replaced Tom Thibodeau as the team's coach last season but has failed to produce the expected results. After a strong 8-4 start, the Bulls have gone 8-13 since November 19. Despite recent home wins over the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets, the Bulls hold the final playoff spot in the eastern conference by percentage points with a sub .500 record (16-17).

Sources tell Stein that "the Bulls have been increasingly assessing the coaching fit." However, with Hoiberg guaranteed an estimated $25 million over five years, Chicago is not inclined to eat that salary.

The Bulls narrowly missed the playoffs last year with a 42-40 record, good for ninth in the eastern conference. Offseason additions like Dwyane Wade and Robin Lopez have played well, and Jimmy Butler has played at an MVP level. However, Rajon Rondo's struggles led to him being benched for the entire second half Friday and he may lose his spot altogether.

However, multiple reports show that Hoiberg has the support of his player and the team. For his part, he tells Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago that he's focused on his job.

“Someone just mentioned something to me about that,” Hoiberg said.“You know I don’t know anything about it, so I’m not going to comment on it. I’ve got a job to do, which is to try and put this team in a position to go out and win basketball games. Like probably 24 other coaches I’m trying to find a way for us to go out and play consistent basketball on a nightly basis.”