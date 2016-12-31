UFC 207 finally saw the return of Ronda Rousey to the octagon.

It had been a long wait for her, after she stepped away from the company following her defeat to Holly Holm back at UFC 193 in November 2015.

Her defeat to Holm was the first of her career, so it came as no surprise that she decided to take a year away from the octagon. Before that, she was enjoying a 12-0 streak.

Fast forward just over 12 months and Rousey was preparing to return to the octagon, this time, to face Brazilian fighter Amanda Nunes.

However, sadly for the face of female UFC fighters, she was quickly dismantled and the fight was stopped in just 48 seconds.

Whether it be down to ring rust, or whether it be simply because Nunes was the better fighter, it was another night to forget for Rousey, and questions are now starting to arise regarding her future with the company.

It's been well documented that WWE want to get her on their product, so after this latest defeat, it should come as no surprise if she decides to call it quits with regards to UFC.

You can see the footage in the videos below.

Rousey didn't look comfortable right from the start, and after eating punch after punch, it was clear that she was wobbling, which Nunes took full advantage of.

With the American stumbling across the mat, the Brazilian sensed her opportunity, and was quick to pounce, throwing punch upon punch onto Rousey, before the referee had to intervene and stop the fight.

A year wait for Rousey, a 48-second conclusion. Not what she or anyone else had in mind.

