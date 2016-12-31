The Houston Rockets smashed the Los Angeles Clippers 140-116 on Friday night to improve their position near the top of the Western Conference.

One of the main catalysts behind their 140-point display was their main MVP candidate James Harden, with the guard producing another reason why he should be a contender for the award.

The 27-year-old put on a fantastic performance on offense, producing a stat line that hasn't been done since 2009, signaling that he has his eyes on the MVP award just as much as Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook.

Harden had 30 points (from only 15 field goal attempts), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals against the Clippers. This is the first time any NBA player has had the stat line of at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and five steals since Chris Paul accomplished it seven years ago.

Since steals became an official stat in 1973, Harden joins only eight other players in NBA history to achieve this stat alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Derrick Coleman, Fat Lever, Terry Cummings, Larry Bird, Alvin Robertson, and Michael Ray Richardson.

This was also the Rockets star's seventh triple-double of the season as he looks to further his stocks for the MVP award.

Across the 2016-17 season, Harden is averaging 27.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 11.8 rebounds per game.