UFC

Nunes dominates Rousey.

Amanda Nunes dominates Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 and then trolls her on Twitter

UFC star Amanda Nunes registered a convincing win over former Women’s Bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 on Friday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event lasted just 48 seconds as the Brazilian defeat Rousey, winning the fight via TKO.

Nunes dominated the fight right from the opening bell, ruining Rousey’s highly anticipated return to the Octagon since her loss to Holly Holm over a year ago.

The 28-year-old therefore successfully defended her title which she won against Miesha Tate on June 9, 2016 at UFC 200.

It was the second time in succession the American suffered a defeat to a striker, leaving serious concerns about her future in the sport.

She was thoroughly outclassed during the entirety of the bout, which lasted just under a minute, much to the surprise of everyone.

If the victory was not enough, Nunes added insult to injury, taking to social media by posting a cynical meme on her official Twitter page, showing her pushing Rousey in a baby stroller with the WBC title in her arms.

Opinions are split regarding the need for such a message through the social platform within an hour of the win, but it has also received over 12,000 retweets.

Rousey looked completely overwhelmed with the performance of her South American counterpart as she had no answer to Nunes’ incessant strikes. The latter landed 23 out of 35 strikes.

Seconds into the fight, Nunes threw a brawny punch that clearly hurt Rousey, overpowering her since.

It was the referee Herb Dean who stepped in to save Rousey from further embarrassment, who had no response to Nunes’ multi-punch combination.

The global audience will still be in shock with the 29-year-old losing her comeback fight in such a shocking fashion, but the MMA faithful, nonetheless, witnessed a brilliant display from one of the giants in the sport in Amanda Nunes.

The win takes the Salvador-born ace’s victories via knockouts to 10 out of a total of 14 wins. However, it was only the second loss of Rousey’s entire pro career, but questions remain what her next step will be in the upcoming days following such a stunning defeat.

