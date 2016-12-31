Antonio Conte picked up just six points from his first ten games in England, but as 2016 draws to a close, it's safe to say that things have gone better than he ever could have imagined over the past few months.

The 47-year-old's formation switch has seen Chelsea embark on a club record 12-match winning run in the Premier League and they start the weekend six points clear at the top of the table.

That said, something which has arguably stolen the headlines across world football in recent weeks is the latest wave of top-class talent heading to China for what we can all agree are ridiculous sums of money.

China taking over?

On Thursday, ex-Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus striker Carlos Tevez completed a move to Shanghai Shenhua in a deal reportedly worth around £512,000-a-week.

Meanwhile, Chelsea themselves allowed Brazil playmaker Oscar to leave the club as he reunited with Andre Villas-Boas and joined Shanghai SIPG in a whopping £52 million transfer.

Earlier this week, Jorge Mendes, the agent of global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, revealed that his client was the subject of a staggering £257 million offer from a Chinese club, where he could've earned close to £100 million per year.

However, the Portuguese forward opted to stay at Real Madrid, and he's enjoyed a stellar year with his country as well as Los Blancos, winning the Champions League, Euro 2016 and picking up the Ballon d'Or award for the fourth time in his career.

Conte reacts to Cristiano's £257M offer

Conte's Chelsea welcome Stoke City to Stamford Bridge later today, and ahead of that clash, the ex-Italy and Juve boss has given his honest opinion on the wild amounts of cash flying around the Chinese Super League.

He has claimed that he doesn't want to believe Ronaldo's mega-money offer and fears that such proposals are taking morals out of the beautiful game.

When asked about the Cristiano bid, Conte responded, via The Telegraph: "I think it's an incredible story. We are talking about a lot, lot, lot of money. I don't want to trust in this.

"I don't want to believe in this. Because, I think, we are talking about an amount of money which is not right. I saw the last contract, the last contract with Carlos Tevez. I think we are talking about a lot of money."

Conte continued: "This type of offer is incredible and it's very difficult for the players to say ‘no’. But I must be honest, I think it's not right. It's not right, this.

"Because you must have respect for the money and then if there are these offers, this type of offer... but I don't agree, I don't agree with this situation.”

So, it's clear that Conte sees these type of offers as morally wrong, but Chinese club directors and officials will tell you that offering such attractive contracts is the only way they can get the world's best footballers to play in China.

Only time will tell whether the trend set this year will continue in 2017, but the Chinese Super League wanted to raise its profile and that has most definitely been done.

