Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant records first triple-double for Warriors

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks 108-99 on Friday night, and Kevin Durant accomplished a feat for the first time at his new team.

While Klay Thompson may have scored the most points for the Warriors with 29, and Stephen Curry only added another 14, it was Durant who shined the brightest out of all the Golden State stars on the night.

The 2014 NBA MVP earned his first triple-double against the Mavericks with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

It was his first triple-double in more than a year as well, as he recorded his last one against the Atlanta Hawks on December 10, 2015.

It was also the eighth time Durant had achieved a triple-double in his career. It only took him 26 minutes to accomplish as well. Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters he didn't even notice until he saw the stat sheet after the game.

Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

It was really only a matter of time before Durant achieved this feat once more. His triple-double vs Dallas only came two days after his 22 points, 17 rebounds, and seven assists performance against the Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors still sit comfortably at the top of the Western Conference with 29 wins, with their closest competitor being the San Antonio Spurs on 27 wins. 

Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers

Across the 2016-17 season so far, Durant has averaged 25.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. 

Topics:
NBA
Western Conference
Pacific Division
Golden State Warriors
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again