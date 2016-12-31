The Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks 108-99 on Friday night, and Kevin Durant accomplished a feat for the first time at his new team.

While Klay Thompson may have scored the most points for the Warriors with 29, and Stephen Curry only added another 14, it was Durant who shined the brightest out of all the Golden State stars on the night.

The 2014 NBA MVP earned his first triple-double against the Mavericks with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

It was his first triple-double in more than a year as well, as he recorded his last one against the Atlanta Hawks on December 10, 2015.

It was also the eighth time Durant had achieved a triple-double in his career. It only took him 26 minutes to accomplish as well. Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters he didn't even notice until he saw the stat sheet after the game.

It was really only a matter of time before Durant achieved this feat once more. His triple-double vs Dallas only came two days after his 22 points, 17 rebounds, and seven assists performance against the Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors still sit comfortably at the top of the Western Conference with 29 wins, with their closest competitor being the San Antonio Spurs on 27 wins.

Across the 2016-17 season so far, Durant has averaged 25.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.