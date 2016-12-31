It took just 48 seconds into the first round of UFC 207 for Amanda Nunes to hand Ronda Rousey her second defeat in succession.

The event was a much-anticipated comeback bout for the former champion, but it ended in shocking fashion, as the Brazilian completely trounced her right from the start.

Friday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada saw Rousey make her return to the Octagon after a 13-month absence - since she lost to Holly Holm in November 2015.

But, UFC 207 also concluded in a similar manner for the 29-year-old with an abysmal display throughout the fight.

Following the defeat, Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White gave an insight into how the American superstar has been dealing with the current scenario.

He admitted that Rousey was devastated with such an embarrassing loss, yet, she is coping with the situation better than how she dealt with her debacle against Holm over a year ago at UFC 193.

Speaking on the issue, WrestlingINC.com quoted White saying: “I’ve been with her the whole time. She’s devastated. She’s a competitor. But she’s a lot better than the Holly Holm fight.

“She’s upset. I think it’ll be better than the Holm fight.”

Rousey had restrained herself from the media spotlight since announcing her return, barely speaking to the press leading into the bout against Nunes.

On the back of a shocking loss, speculations regarding her future in MMA have also come into the fore.

However, the 47-year-old hailed the genius of Nunes, acknowledging the fact that her win over Rousey takes her to the pedestal of star status in the sport.

He believes the lack of hype for the South American aided in her preparation with all limelight being on Rousey.

“Everyone was chirping about the promotion only being about Ronda going into this fight.

“I could have spent millions and people still wouldn't have known who Amanda is. After tonight, everyone knows who Nunes is.”

It remains to be seen what the future unfolds for both MMA fighters as one is on the threshold of stardom, while the other ponders over the next significant step in her pro career.

