The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels announced for upcoming WWE RAW

January ninth’s edition of Monday Night Raw just got a whole lot more interesting as it has been revealed that two huge names will be appearing.

According to Wrestling Inc, both The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels have been announced as having apearances in New Orleans.

For the Heart Break Kid, the special appearance might have something to do with his upcoming film, “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.”

After all, the movie is being released in cooperation with WWE Studios on January 20 and this is easy promo that the fans can get behind.

Taker’s performance is being billed as a return to Raw which should ignite the crowd in The Big Easy.

Neither superstar is listed on the WWE’s website or the Smoothie King Center website but fans have been seeing localized Facebook promotions floating around.

The company has been full force hearkening back to the Attitude-era in the leadup to Wrestlemania 33. Until now, the Undertaker has only appeared on SmackDown programming since the brand split occurred and this should bring a lot of eyes to the flagship program.

WWE Smackdown - Sydney

SmackDown has been enjoying a period of growth lately as it recently beat Raw in the ratings category. Moments like a big name star making an appearance on the flagship program will not help the Tuesday night franchise gain the foothold it has slowly started to develop.

Booking aside, the biggest moments usually occur on Raw and the appearances of The Undertaker and HBK’s first appearance in a long time definitely qualify.

2017 is already looking good for the company and will hold more surprises just like this one.

