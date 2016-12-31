Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

When Memphis Depay arrived at Manchester United last summer in a deal worth £25 million, there was a lot of excitement from United fans.

They had signed a 21-year-old that was the Eredivisie’s top goalscorer with PSV in the previous campaign and was regarded as one of the best youngsters in European football.

However, things didn’t quite work out for Memphis in his debut season at Old Trafford. Under Louis van Gaal, the Dutchman scored just two league goals in 29 appearances as the Red Devils finished fifth.

When Jose Mourinho was appointed as new manager this summer, there was hope that Memphis could kick-start his United career. However, those hopes soon faded when it became clear the Portuguese boss didn’t see Memphis in his first-team plans.

He has made just four appearances in the league - totalling just 20 minutes - this campaign and has only played three further matches in the Europa League.

During the early part of the season, with Mourinho’s side struggling for form, there were calls on the ‘Special One’ to give Memphis more action. That never happened and Mourinho has now revealed the real reason he’s restricted his first-team football.

Mourinho explains Memphis' absence

“He was not playing last season. It was not that last season he was playing phenomenally and this season he is not playing at all. That’s not the situation,” said Jose.

“I have to say that in the past couple of months my decisions in relation to Memphis were influenced by the feelings and information that he would like to leave in January and that we were going to have a real offer that we would be willing to accept. That obviously influences me.

“If I know, if I have the feeling that a player is leaving - if I have to give chances and develop other players - then I go to (Jesse) Lingard, (Henrikh) Mkhitaryan, (Anthony) Martial, the players I know 100 per cent who are going to stay with us. It is a position where we have more options.”

Shisha pipe

Recently, pictures emerged of Memphis smoking a shisha pipe while on holiday but Mourinho insisted that he was a great professional and didn’t seem too concerned.

"He’s a very good professional, is the only thing I can say. I know the public image is always influenced by some details of their private lives but the reality is that he is a very good professional, a very good boy,” added the United manager.

“He has a high level of education, super polite, super professional, and works really hard."

So, it sounds like Memphis will be on his way out of Manchester in January. However, if a move doesn’t materialise, the manager has admitted he’s more than happy for him to remain in the squad for the rest of the campaign.

“But in January if nothing happens - and we have lots of matches - then if he is going to be my player until the end of the season I will help him and he will be useful for us,” he added.

