Isaiah Thomas had an outstanding game for the Boston Celtics against the Miami Heat on Friday.

The guard simply couldn't be stopped by the Heat, as he scored a staggering career-high 52 points, alongside two rebounds. His points allowed his Celtics to win by a scoreline of 117-114 at the TD Garden.

Larry Bird in his day was well-known for his 50-point games, but even he wasn't able to do what Thomas did. The 27-year-old scored 29 of his 52 points in the fourth quarter, something which no Boston Celtics player ever has done in the history of the franchise.

It only took Thomas 26 field-goal attempts - 13 from behind the arc and 13 at the charity stripe - to earn the accomplishment, and many fans were chanting 'MVP' after the game.

A game like this only further boosts his chances of earning himself another All-Star call-up, something which he only earned for the first time in his career earlier this year. Watch highlights of his 52 points performance vs Heat in the video below.

It was a highly contested game, so the Celtics definitely needed Thomas to be at the top of his game in order for them to win this matchup. Thomas responded with simply being unstoppable throughout the contest.

Bird and Todd Day originally held the Celtics record with the most points in a single period with 24, but Thomas' 29 surpassed that on Friday. He said in that moment during the fourth quarter, he felt like there was no one else out there with him on the court.

Thomas has averaged 27.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game during the 2016-17 season so far.