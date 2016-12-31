After enduring lots of frustration this season despite good performances, results have finally improved for Manchester United and they're enjoying an 11-game unbeaten run, which includes five straight wins.

New manager Jose Mourinho seems to have settled on his preferred midfield trio, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have been outstanding at the back and Henrikh Mkhitaryan is starting to shine.

However, there has been one man who has been instrumental to the side's successes this term and his name is, of course, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The big Swede has scored 17 times for Man Utd so far this term, and when you add that to his 33 goals for Paris Saint-Germain this year, it means that two more against Middlesbrough today will see him overtake Lionel Messi and end 2016 as Europe's top goalscorer.

Ibra's importance to United

Ibrahimovic arrived on a free transfer from Paris but has already been directly involved in 14 league this season (12 goals and two assists), which is at least eight more than any other Man United player.

Article continues below

United's over-reliance on the forward for goals is highlighted by the fact that their next best marksmen are Juan Mata and Paul Pogba on five, with youngsters Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford on four and captain Wayne Rooney on just three.

So, Zlatan is United's leading scorer by some distance and he's currently in stunning form, with four in his last three league games and 11 in his last ten in all competitions. In total, he's scored just over 44% of the Red Devils' 27 league goals!

Ahead of the New Year's Eve clash with Middlesbrough, Mourinho was asked how damaging a long-term injury to the summer signing would be for United, to which he honestly replied, via The Guardian: "A disaster, obviously, but that's football."

Will United get cover for Zlatan?

The Portuguese coach recognises Ibra's importance to his team but has no plans to buy a striker in the January window to act as cover or back-up for the 35-year-old star.

The "Special One" stated: "No. We are not going to do that. We have Zlatan, Rooney, Rashford and Martial, who can also be a number nine in a different style.

“We have a squad of 24 players. I know we’ve a lot of competitions to play but where is the striker to come here with that quality to play for United?

"Where is that striker, where the club can let him come? That’s not something for the January market. It’s probably something for the summer.”

On Ibrahimovic potentially surpassing Messi's record of 51 goals this year, Mourinho said: "In Spain, Messi and Cristiano (Ronaldo) have a lot of penalties to score.

"They are phenomenal players with lots of penalties to score goals. Here, Zlatan has 18 matches and one penalty. It’s not so easy to score goals.”

How important do YOU think Ibrahimovic has become for Man Utd? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms