See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

WWE

Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns tells John Cena that he has no clue what's going on between him and Kevin Owens

Footage surfaced this week of WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns having a laugh at WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens’ jawing session with a fan while stuck in a headlock during a live event.

Owens was arguing with the member of the audience about how much money he was bringing home in his trademark fashion.

Later, the U.S. Champion tweeted a shot at his adversary as he made light of Owens’ merchandise checks.

Laughing at what another man makes is usually never taken lightly. Reigns probably did make more splitting his money with The Shield than his adversary makes on his own.

But, that doesn’t give him license to crack wise about that sort of thing because most of these performers have to work their way up to his level.

John Cena is one of those performers and he decided to fire off a tweet chastising the U.S. Champion afterward.

While getting the morning lift in at Georgia Institute of Technology, he posted a video of himself “earning the day.” Fans may know that Reigns attended that institution for his collegiate experience.

The Big Dog didn’t wait long to respond to Cena’s barb. In fact, he basically shrugged him off and told him to be careful in the halls that he ran as a student.

This beef doesn’t seem to be mellowing out any time soon. Moments like this could be leading to a bigger matchup down the line.

2017 may see some real confrontation between the aging champ and the biggest candidate to replace him as the face of the WWE.

WWE
Roman Reigns
WWE Smackdown
John Cena
Roman Reigns

