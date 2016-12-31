Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The night of December 30 ended in disappointment for Ronda Rousey as she suffered the second defeat in her pro career against Amanda Nunes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, it is all smiles for the former Women’s Bantamweight champion when it comes to the financial aspect of the game.

The fight lasted for just 48 seconds, with Nunes throwing powerful punches right from the commencement of the bout, which overwhelmed Rousey throughout.

By handing the American the shocking loss, the Brazilian ace successfully defended her WBC title, which she won against Miesha Tate at UFC 200.

Yet, when the earnings are taken into consideration, it is Rousey who comes out the winner.

Despite losing the fight, the 29-year-old will pocket an astronomical sum of $3million, a purse similar to that of MMA ace Conor McGregor, according to Daily Mirror.

While her counterpart will earn only a fraction of that.

As per The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC), who released the official figures ahead of the highly anticipated fight of UFC 207, Nunes will earn $100,000 appearance fee and another $100,000 for winning the bout.

UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Rousey, on the other hand, would not have got a fight win bonus should she had won the tie and reclaimed her UFC Women’s Bantamweight title.

McGregor took home a disclosed purse of $3million at both UFC 202 as well as UFC 205 in 2016.

Lining up alongside the Irishman, Brock Lesnar made $2.5million at UFC 200, whereas Nate Diaz’s first fight against McGregor at UFC 202 in August earned him $2million.

Her return to action this term attracted a crowd of more than 19,000 and pay-per-view sales also exceeded $1million. She has been in the limelight since her early days and her popularity is set to escalate further in future.

UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

The other notable fight purses for UFC 207 included – UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz ($350,000), whilst the challenger Cody Garbrandt made $200,000.

Bantamweight John Lineker and TJ Dillashaw made a combined purse of $143,000, with the former earning $43,000 and the latter more than double the amount at $100,000.

