Haye and Bellew have bad blood.

Amir Khan believes David Haye will be too strong for Tony Bellew

Former unified light-welterweight champion Amir Khan has given his thoughts on the British heavyweight grudge match between David Haye and Tony Bellew.

He has stated that, although he believes Bellew is a talented boxer, he sees Haye's strength and power as the deciding factor when the two face off in March of next year.

Khan, who is expected to fight fellow Brit Kell Brook in May, claims that although Bellew has proved himself to be a highly skilled competitor, the jump up to heavyweight will be too much for the 34-year-old.

Bellew called out Haye following his successful WBC cruiserweight title defence against BJ Flores in October and has questioned the heavyweight's desire to compete at the highest level.

Bellew has received an exemption by the WBC to keep his cruiserweight title whilst making his heavyweight debut against Haye, but Khan does not believe that risking having his belt stripped to fight Haye was a risk worth taking.

"I think he's maybe just tried to bite too much by going in the ring with a heavyweight," Khan told Sky Sports.

"I like Bellew. I think he's a great fighter and a great champion. I think he should have stayed at his own weight category."

Khan went on to question whether Bellew could absorb the power and speed of Haye, who he described as a "natural heavyweight."

"David's a natural heavyweight and he's a very big puncher. Can he deal with that power? Can he take them big shots?

"David has also got a lot of speed. I can't see [Bellew] winning this fight. I am sorry to say that. David is much bigger and much stronger and has a little bit more experience going into that fight."

Will David Haye prove to be too strong for Tony Bellew? Can Bellew avoid the power punches of the "natural heavyweight"? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

