See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

Ronda Rousey is still an MMA mega-star despite getting destroyed by Amanda Nunes last night at UFC 207.

With her loss, it stands to reason that she could decide to head over to the WWE where she has been coveted for quite some time.

The former champion was never in the fight as Nunes came out of the gates with barrages of punches and never really stopped coming after her much more famous adversary.

Article continues below

She was in total control and Rousey was in a position of futility that spectators aren’t used to seeing.

Hard hit after hard hit were landed until the 29-year-old was basically being held up by the cage.

Article continues below

The entire match ended up lasting only 48 seconds as Rousey was quickly dispatched and the refs had to call the fight for her safety.

WWE performers past and present chimed in on the beating and most expressed support for the fallen champion as her future is now uncertain.

Eric Bischoff remarked that her confidence is clearly shaken, she would never be able to successfully compete in the UFC again. Jonathan Coachman also seemed shocked by the outcome of the fight along with the general brevity of the match.

Summer Rae and Dustin Rhodes both offered their support with Rhodes even trying to get in an early pitch for the high profile fighter to come join the company.

Time will tell what Rousey decides to do, but if Twitter was any indication, this loss did not affect her ability to draw eyes and the WWE must love all of this.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms