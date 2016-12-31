To say that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been all over Europe during his glittering professional career would be a pretty accurate statement.

The Swedish superstar started at Malmo in his homeland and his since gone on to play for Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United - scoring bags of goals for every one of those European giants.

In that time, the self-proclaimed "Conqueror" of the continent has worked under many managers, two of whom are regarded by many to be among the greatest of all-time: Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.

It's no secret that Ibrahimovic isn't a fan of Guardiola. Despite scoring 21 goals in 45 games under him at Barca, the striker clashed with Pep and blames the current Manchester City boss for things not working out for him in Spain.

In contrast, Zlatan won the Serie A title at Inter with Mourinho and finished as the league's top scorer in the 2008-09 campaign with 25 goals (29 in all competitions).

After seven years apart, the enigmatic 35-year-old is now flourishing under the "Special One" once again, having registered 17 goals in 26 matches for Man United and finding himself behind only Diego Costa in the Premier League scoring charts.

Zlatan on what separates Jose and Pep

The outspoken Swede labelled Guardiola a "spineless coward" in his autobiography, I Am Zlatan, so the big difference that he pinpointed in a recent interview when discussing the styles of Mourinho and his former boss comes as little surprise.

According to Ibrahimovic, the biggest difference between the two is their man-management skills, saying: "I think they (Pep and Jose) are two good coaches, fantastic coaches, that has been winning everything.

"I think the personalities of the two - which is known - is different. One (Mourinho) is direct, one (Guardiola) is indirect. I had them both and I know it, so I know what I'm talking about but I'm not here to waste time on the one I'm not working with."

The prolific marksman continued: "Instead I can talk with the one I'm working with, so, I'm happy I had both, so that's the way it is."

So, a typical Zlatan response when asked about Mourinho and Guardiola's main differences, and he'll be hoping his strong relationship with the former, along with his outstanding current form, can inspire Man Utd to a much more successful 2017.

See Ibrahimovic's answer to that question in the video below:

