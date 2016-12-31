The KFC Big Bash League is the home of Australian Twenty20 cricket and is currently one of the most attended sports leagues in the world, with fixtures being played throughout the summer months in Australia.

The New Year's Eve clash between the Adelaide Strikers and the Sydney Sixers at the Adelaide Oval saw the former pick up a victory by 48 runs, and the moment of the match came from fielder Will Sommerville.

The Strikers set a score of 152 in their innings, and in response, the Sixers only managed to knock 104 before being dismissed.

Despite being on the losing side, it will be Sommerville who 'catches' all the headlines after a phenomenal mid-air launch saw him claim the huge wicket of Travis Head.

This time last year, Head helped the Strikers to a miracle run chase victory over the Sixers, but was removed for just seven this year thanks to Sommerville's stunning acrobatic catch.

Sommerville's teammate Abbott was on a hat-trick at this pivotal moment in the match, and went on to strike twice more to finish with the second-best figures since the league began in 2011, second only to Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga's 6-7 in 2012 for the Melbourne Stars.

The Sixers have not won the BBL since its inaugural season, but have started the new campaign well, sitting only behind the Brisbane Heat and the Perth Scorchers.

If Sommerville continues to make spectacular catches like this one throughout the rest of the summer, and Abbott's form continues, then the Sydney side may just feel like it could be their trophy again.

