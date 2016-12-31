Finn Balor underwent shoulder surgery in August for the injury he sustained at SummerSlam that same month.

He has been speculated to return to action near WrestleMania, but his latest Instagram post would seem to indicate he might be ready for an earlier return.

The tease on social media refers to Balor being the 30th entrant in the The Royal Rumble. He pointed out the month of December and the number 30 in his post with a corresponding hashtag.

Fans have been wondering if that very hashtag would mean that he was combatant number 30 in the marquee match for that event.

Balor could just be trolling fans for his own personal amusement, but there is no doubt that his return to performing at a date far before the announced one would make for a great spectacle in an event known for it.

Initial plans for his return did include The Rumble but were scrapped when doctors found more extensive damage to his shoulder beyond the broken bone.

Timetables were adjusted accordingly and that is how the doctors arrived at the WrestleMania target date.

Not only would this give him the chance to compete in The Royal Rumble, but it would give Balor a decent shot at taking home the prize of a shot at the title and allow him an easy path back to his championship.

Later entrants in the biggest match at that event have gone on to win the match numerous times. All the pieces fit together and fans will have to wait until the event to see what happens.

