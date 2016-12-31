Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

Simon Mignolet may have only recently reclaimed the number one spot at Liverpool but there are already calls for Loris Karius to return.

Karius appeared to be Jurgen Klopp’s first choice between the sticks after he returned from injury, but the German made numerous mistakes meaning he was soon replaced by Mignolet.

The Belgian kept two clean sheets in the proceeding matches against Middlesbrough and Everton, but was blamed for allowing Jonathan Walters’ header to creep in at the near post during Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over Stoke on Boxing Day.

One man that doesn’t hesitate in criticising players - notably Liverpool ‘keepers - is Jamie Carragher.

The Liverpool legend previously slammed Karius for his mistakes in the 4-3 defeat to Bournemouth and blamed Mignolet for his error against Stoke.

While Karius refused to respond to Carragher’s criticism - instead picking a verbal fight with his colleague Gary Neville - Mignolet has answered back to the former defender.

Mignolet responds to Carragher

"Carra has been a critic of mine," Mignolet told The Times.

"He wants goalkeepers to make big saves, but against Stoke if I don't make the save against Joe Allen, then the game becomes much more difficult. It is 2-0 and Stoke sit in, play two banks of four and won't come out of their own 18-yard box.

"I made that save and five minutes later Adam (Lallana) scores,1-1. If you are fighting at the top in the Premier League then you cannot do that with a dodgy goalkeeper. It is not possible."

To be fair, Mignolet is right about his crucial save.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were trailing to the Potters when Allen had a fantastic opportunity to double the visitors' lead but he produced a fine save to keep the Reds in the match.

Shortly afterwards, Liverpool were 2-1 ahead and went on to win the match 4-1. Mignolet's save was, without doubt, the turning point in the match and helped achieve the three points that lifted them into second place.

There will continue to be question marks surrounding Mignolet’s ability - and Carragher will continue to highlight each and every mistake - but, for now, he is Liverpool’s number one and is hoping that remains the case.

All he has to do is make a few more crucial saves and he could eventually change Carragher's opinion of him.

