There are few players who are capable of stepping into English football for the very first time at the age of 34 and making the impact that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made thus far.

He joined Manchester United on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, having scored 50 goals in 51 games in his final season in France, and he’s been outstanding for the Red Devils.

The Swedish striker scored four in his first four games in England and, while the goals dried up for a spell, United’s current 11-game unbeaten and five-game winning streak has coincided with the now 35-year-old rediscovering his goalscoring touch.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Ibrahimovic’s performances have inspired United to both Europa League and EFL Cup progress, and he was even named by Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher as the best Premier League signing of 2016.

Recall that Robin van Persie had a similarly fantastic start to his Man Utd career after a £24 million switch from rivals Arsenal in August 2012.

Article continues below

The Dutchman, aged 29 at the time, fired Sir Alex Ferguson’s side to a 13th Premier League and record-breaking 20th English title in his first year at the club.

2016-17 Zlatan vs 2012-13 RvP

So, two undoubtedly world-class centre-forwards in their prime, but how do their respective first seasons at Old Trafford compare? Let’s take a look, using a range of stats from goals-per-game ratio to number of clear chances missed.

Goals

After Sergio Aguero’s final day heroics gave Manchester City the 2011-12 title on goal difference, Fergie was looking for lots of goals in the following campaign and Van Persie certainly obliged.

He scored 30 goals in 48 matches, with three coming in Europe, one in cup competitions, and his 26 league strikes earning him his second consecutive Premier League Golden Boot award.

Meanwhile, Ibra has netted 17 times for United in all competitions, including twice in the Europa League and the Community Shield winner. His 12 league goals means he finds himself behind only Diego Costa in this term’s Premier League scoring charts.

So, Van Persie averaged 0.63 goals per game in total (0.68 in the league), while Ibrahimovic is currently averaging 0.65 goals per game overall, with an impressive rate of 0.71 in the league.

Team Play

The Netherlands icon provided nine assists in his first year at United, all of which came in the Premier League, while Zlatan has four assists to his name so far (two in the league). That works out at one assist every 5.33 games for Van Persie, and an assist every 6.5 games for Ibra.

Focusing entirely on the league from this point on, and the big Swede is averaging 39.29 passes per match, much more than the 26.89 the ex-Arsenal captain managed.

In another indicator of team involvement, Van Persie’s average of 0.39 key chances created per game (15 in total) beats Zlatan’s score of 0.24 in that regard (two in total).

Shooting accuracy

Ibrahimovic and Van Persie are regarded as two of the deadliest forwards Europe has ever seen, but do the statistics from their first United seasons back up their perceived clinical nature in front of goal?

65 of RvP’s 141 shots were on target, giving him a shooting accuracy of 46%. With 31 of Zlatan’s 78 shots hitting the target, he has a slightly lower accuracy rate of just under 40%.

Van Persie missed 23 clear goalscoring opportunities (one every 1.65 games), while Ibra’s tally of ten means he’s missing one big chance every 1.7 matches on average.

In another interesting stat, Ibra has hit the woodwork once so far, whereas Van Persie incredibly hit the woodwork seven times.

The flying Dutchman could have scored even more goals, while Zlatan has taken more shots and missed more clear chances than anyone in the league this season.

Strikers’ discipline

Having been yellow carded five times, Ibrahimovic is already just one behind Van Persie’s tally of six for the whole 2012-13 campaign. Also, the current Fenerbahce star committed 37 fouls – Zlatan has already made 38 (from 21 less games!).

In terms of offside, Van Persie was flagged 46 times (1.21 per game on average), marginally worse than Ibrahimovic, whose 18 offsides in 17 matches gives him a per-game average of 1.06.

As you can see, a comparison of the numbers between the two forwards fails to generate a definitive winner – it really is too close to call.

In 2012-13, Van Persie was the difference for United, and while becoming champions may be beyond them this year, Ibrahimovic’s form certainly gives Jose Mourinho’s men a very good chance of being in the top four come May.

Can YOU pick a winner between Van Persie and Ibrahimovic's first seasons at Man Utd? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms