The New Year's Eve Big Bash League clash between the Adelaide Strikers and the Sydney Sixers has so far lived up to expectations, following on from last year's epic showdown when Adelaide came out the victors following a miracle run chase victory.

A career-best haul from the Sixers paceman Sean Abbott, and an early removal for Adelaide main man Travis Head, thanks to a spectacular mid-air catch from Will Sommerville, were the early talking points from the match.

However, in the end, it was the Adelaide Strikers that ran out victors, and it was Chris Jordan who stole the show in their bowling attack.

Abbott then went on to strike twice more to finish with the second best figures since the league was established, second only to the Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga who scored 6-7 in 2012 for the Melbourne Stars.

In a match which was full of drama and exciting moments, Jordan's incredible reflections must be near the top, especially given how fast the ball was travelling.

Jordan, who was only initially signed by the Strikers as cover for fellow England all-rounder Adil Rashid, showed unbelievable reflexes and reaction time to somehow end up catching the same ball he had venomously released just moments before.

Jordan was brought in as cover for Adelaide after Rashid was picked as part of the England Test squad to face India, with Strikers coach Jason Gillespie having previously described him as a "quality cricketer who has all three strings to his bow."

The Big Bash League is the home of Australian Twenty20 cricket and was established in 2011 by Cricket Australia. League games take place between December and January every year.

