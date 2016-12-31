Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cricket

Chris Jordan made a spectacular catch.

Video: England cricketer Chris Jordan's spectacular caught and bowled

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The New Year's Eve Big Bash League clash between the Adelaide Strikers and the Sydney Sixers has so far lived up to expectations, following on from last year's epic showdown when Adelaide came out the victors following a miracle run chase victory.

A career-best haul from the Sixers paceman Sean Abbott, and an early removal for Adelaide main man Travis Head, thanks to a spectacular mid-air catch from Will Sommerville, were the early talking points from the match.

However, in the end, it was the Adelaide Strikers that ran out victors, and it was Chris Jordan who stole the show in their bowling attack.

Article continues below

Abbott then went on to strike twice more to finish with the second best figures since the league was established, second only to the Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga who scored 6-7 in 2012 for the Melbourne Stars.

In a match which was full of drama and exciting moments, Jordan's incredible reflections must be near the top, especially given how fast the ball was travelling.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

Jordan, who was only initially signed by the Strikers as cover for fellow England all-rounder Adil Rashid, showed unbelievable reflexes and reaction time to somehow end up catching the same ball he had venomously released just moments before.

Jordan was brought in as cover for Adelaide after Rashid was picked as part of the England Test squad to face India, with Strikers coach Jason Gillespie having previously described him as a "quality cricketer who has all three strings to his bow."

The Big Bash League is the home of Australian Twenty20 cricket and was established in 2011 by Cricket Australia. League games take place between December and January every year.

Where does this rank with the most spectacular catches you've ever seen? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
The Ashes
Joe Root
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen
England cricket
T20
Australia cricket

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again