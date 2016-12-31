Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

'Security Sam' made some impressive catches.

Video: Security guard makes spectacular catch at Australian Twenty20 game

Australia's Twenty20 New Year's Eve match saw the Adelaide Strikers make a phenomenal comeback to defeat the high-flying Sydney Sixers by 48 runs for the second year running in the Big Bash League.

After suffering back-to-back defeats, the Strikers were looking to turn their fortunes around at the Adelaide Oval against the Sixers, however, things didn't look like they were going to go to plan after a career-best haul from Sixers paceman Sean Abbott put the Sydney side out in front.

Things went from bad to worse when starman Travis Head was removed early for just seven, after a spectacular acrobatic catch from the Sixers Will Sommerville was followed by a further two strikes from Abbott to add to his hat-trick.

The total tally led Abbott to finish with the second best figures in BBL history, behind only Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga who scored a 6-7 for the Melbourne Stars in 2012.

However, Adelaide's turning point came after Englishman Chris Jordan caught fellow countryman Jason Roy's wicket off the bowling of Ben Laughlin which led to a meteoric comeback from the Strikers. 

The match lived up to its billing, after an exciting previous encounter between the two sides 12 months earlier had left many with high expectations for the clash.

However, despite some phenomenal catches from the likes of Sommerville and Jordan, perhaps the best catcher in the ground wasn't actually on the field. 

Dubbed as 'Security Sam' by Australian media, the security official at the Adelaide Oval was presented with his own highlight reel during the game, after gaining notoriety following an effortless catch to a batted ball at a prior fixture.

The highlight reel showed clips of the security official calmly catching the ball whilst sitting down next to the crowd, followed by his impressive efforts in a catching competition during the innings break. 

It seems like Security Sam may be in the wrong job.

What other spectacular things have you seen security officials do at a sporting event? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

Topics:
The Ashes
Joe Root
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen
England cricket
T20
Australia cricket

