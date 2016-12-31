Not only are Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool genuine title challengers this season, there seems to be a fantastic unity amongst the players, staff and fans.

There’s a terrific atmosphere at the club and that can be identified both on and off the pitch. That has also translated to Anfield with a definite increase in noise during home matches this season.

A key part of that transformation is, without doubt, Klopp.

The German is only interested in players that are willing to buy into his vision for the club. The former Borussia Dortmund boss summed that up perfectly towards the end of last season when he said: “That is what I would say. It is pushing the train, not jumping on the running train. That is what we need here.

“If somebody says: ‘no, you don’t play Champions League next year’ then goodbye and thank you, have fun next year wherever you will be.”

And Liverpool striker Divock Origi has revealed what the manager told everyone at the recent Christmas party. Klopp gave a speech at the event at Forby Hall Golf Club and echoed his sentiments about everyone being part of one club.

Origi reveals Klopp's motto

“He told us ‘We are Liverpool'; we have values and we want to go forward," Origi revealed.

"Outside of football, he recognises the human part of life and he said if we are stronger as a group, it will help us achieve our goals. Nobody is left on the outside, everybody is part of the family.

"All the workers at Melwood, all the players, we all know each other. We all know who does what. The wives and girlfriends are included, so are the kids. It makes us stronger. You can see in the group. We are strong together."

Liverpool will need to be 'strong together' if they are to overhaul Chelsea in this season’s title race. Klopp’s side trail the league leaders by six points going into their mammoth clash against Manchester City this evening.

But outside of the Premier League, Liverpool are in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup where they face Southampton as Klopp goes in search of his first piece of silverware on Merseyside.

While results on the pitch are important, it seems that the values of the club are equally vital for Klopp as he aims to replicate the success he had in Germany in the Premier League with Liverpool.

