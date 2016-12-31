Mario Gotze was tipped to become one of the very best players in Europe after bursting onto the scene with Borussia Dortmund back in 2010.

The attacking midfielder had starred for the Germany Under-16, Under-17 and Under-21 sides and subsequently made his full international debut after the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa.

Gotze flourished under Jurgen Klopp at club level but, in 2013, stunned BVB - his childhood team - by announcing his decision to leave Signal Iduna Park for bitter rivals Bayern Munich.

Article continues below

The Memmingen-born playmaker was expected to become Pep Guardiola’s new version of Lionel Messi at the Allianz Arena - but things didn’t exactly pan out as well as he hoped they would.

Despite winning a host of team trophies - including three Bundesliga titles, two German Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup - Gotze flattered to deceive at Bayern.

Article continues below

Gotze regrets decision to join Bayern

He found himself in and out of the team, particularly during his final season with the German giants, and returned to Dortmund earlier this year with his tail between his legs.

“Today, three years later and at 24, I look at that decision in a different light,” he revealed on Facebook, admitting he regretted leaving BVB for Bayern.

Gotze is still struggling to get his career back on track

Gotze, who scored the winning goal for Germany against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil, was expected to rediscover his form and confidence back at Dortmund but he hasn’t exactly set to world alight this season.

One goal in 10 Bundesliga appearances is a poor return for a player of his supposed quality.

Klopp: How Gotze can become great again

But the coach who arguably knows him best, Klopp, believes Gotze can become a great player again provided he can find his consistency.

"Mario has often gotten injured at unfortunate moments and has not really gotten into a rhythm yet," Klopp told Bild am Sonntag, per Goal. "But there is still a world-class footballer inside Mario, just like before. You do not just forget how to play football, it's like cycling.

"Mario's next challenge will be to find consistency. I have no doubts about it that he will bounce back. He has no reason to worry."

It was widely reported that Klopp wanted to bring Gotze to Liverpool back in the summer, but Gotze had his heart set on rejoining Dortmund.

Several months later and it’s looking like another career move that he might live to regret.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms