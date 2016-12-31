After a terrible 2015-16 title defence, everyone can agree that Chelsea's talisman Diego Costa is well and truly back to his very best under new manager Antonio Conte.

His 13 Premier League goals have fired the Blues to the top of the table as well as making him the division's top scorer, and he's already scored more times in the English top-flight this season than he managed in the whole of the last campaign.

Costa is set to return from suspension for today's visit of Stoke City and despite his and Chelsea's impressive form, the 28-year-old has insisted that he can improve, there is more to come from him in 2017 and also revealed the one thing which has driven him this term.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Costa on his own form

Speaking to the club's official website, the striker said, via ESPN FC: "I have been better than I am now, and that gives me more motivation to try to get better. That's what I will carry on doing.

"I don't set myself personal targets, in terms of goals and assists. What I try to do is improve, always. If the previous campaign hasn't been very good, or even if it has, I just try to do a better campaign than the one before."

Article continues below

The secret behind Chelsea's excellent form

Chelsea are currently on a club record 12-match winning streak in the league, and the Spain international continued: "My main aspiration, and not just mine, my teammates' too, is to conquer the title again. I felt like we had something to prove coming into this season.

"Last season we left a debt behind, so to speak. And that's the secret to our great form this season. We owe a lot to our people (fans) and we are hoping we are going to be able to pay that back."

Costa hails "incredible" Hazard

The deadly centre-forward has also heaped praise onto Eden Hazard, with whom he has combined to devastating effect in a new-look front three under Conte's 3-4-3 system.

In addition his goals, Costa has provided five assists too, and he believes that the brilliance of Hazard as well as the other midfield men behind him makes his main job of finding the back of the net much easier.

"Eden is just incredible," he stated. "He's the sort of player who is able to win a match by himself. He's extraordinary. There are very few people (players) like him.

"He's very confident in what he does and he is transmitting that confidence to us. The thing is Pedro, Willian and Eden are all great players and they are in great form right now. That definitely helps me as a striker and I hope it will make us win many more matches."

The best season of Costa's career so far came in 2013-14, when he netted 36 times in 52 games for Atletico Madrid as Diego Simeone's men won La Liga.

Given the fact that Chelsea aren't in Europe this year, that tally may be beyond him, however there's every chance that his goals will inspire the west London club to reclaim the title, and they're almost certainties to gain automatic Champions League qualification.

Do YOU think anyone can stop Chelsea from winning the 2016-17 Premier League title? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms