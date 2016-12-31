There are a ton of big plans for Raw in the first few weeks of 2017 and now fans will be able to see Brock Lesnar in action on January 16.

Everything about this appearance looks tailor-made to stoke the fires of the feud between Goldberg and The Beast Incarnate.

Going into the homestretch before the Royal Rumble the company is doing everything it can to draw up interest in the big match.

Lesnar and Goldberg met at Survivor Series this year and the match was heavily hyped leading into that event. It was admittedly short but we could be getting a much longer look at the matchup a the Rumble.

Promotional material for the event has centered around those two superstars primarily which means all signs point to some big development between the two.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that either star would need to win the Royal Rumble or dominate the event. Instead, maybe having the two give audiences a miniature preview heading into a bigger event would suffice.

Nothing is locked into place for WrestleMania 33 and you can bet that the WWE wants to make sure that all of these high-key superstars are in play for the biggest event of the year.

Last year’s Mania reached 1.8 million global households on WWE Network alone, which would make it the most-watched version of the event in its history.

Having the two titans face-off would go a long way to having this year’s WrestleMania top even last year's insane viewership numbers.

