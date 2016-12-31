Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar to return to Raw in January

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There are a ton of big plans for Raw in the first few weeks of 2017 and now fans will be able to see Brock Lesnar in action on January 16.

Everything about this appearance looks tailor-made to stoke the fires of the feud between Goldberg and The Beast Incarnate.

Article continues below

Going into the homestretch before the Royal Rumble the company is doing everything it can to draw up interest in the big match.

Lesnar and Goldberg met at Survivor Series this year and the match was heavily hyped leading into that event. It was admittedly short but we could be getting a much longer look at the matchup a the Rumble.

Promotional material for the event has centered around those two superstars primarily which means all signs point to some big development between the two.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

That doesn’t necessarily mean that either star would need to win the Royal Rumble or dominate the event. Instead, maybe having the two give audiences a miniature preview heading into a bigger event would suffice.

Nothing is locked into place for WrestleMania 33 and you can bet that the WWE wants to make sure that all of these high-key superstars are in play for the biggest event of the year.

UFC 200: Tate v Nunes

Last year’s Mania reached 1.8 million global households on WWE Network alone, which would make it the most-watched version of the event in its history.

Having the two titans face-off would go a long way to having this year’s WrestleMania top even last year's insane viewership numbers.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Royal Rumble
WWE
Wrestlemania
WWE 2K

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again