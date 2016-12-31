Premier League fans will recall Tim Cahill for being the Australian attacking midfielder who had a pretty good eye for goal.

In fact, during his eight years with Everton in the English top flight, Cahill scored 66 goals from 271 appearances - many of those coming courtesy of his head.

Believe it or not, the 37-year-old is still playing but is now back where it all started in his native Australia, turning out for Melbourne City in the A-League.

He is also still banging the goals in on a regular basis, with five strikes coming from just 11 appearances for City so far this season.

Of course, the other aspect of Cahill that made him so memorable to English fans was his iconic celebration.

And yes, he still loves to run to the corner flag and throw a few punches at it after every time he finds the back of the net.

However, one very plucky ball boy did his best to stop Cahill's ritual following his latest goal on New Year's Eve.

Against the Central Coast Mariners, Cahill gave his side the lead with a trademark header towards the end of the first half.

But as you can see in the video below, as he made his way to the corner the ball boy boldly decided to pick up the flag.

Following a brief moment of hesitation after realising what was happening, Cahill wasn't going to be too perturbed by the cheeky act and continued to swing his fists at the imaginary flag.

Just minutes later he nearly scored again when a left-footed strike made its way just past the post. You can guarantee Cahill would have gone to the other corner had it gone in to avoid a repeat embarrassment.

Unfortunately for Melbourne, Cahill's goal wasn't enough to secure victory as the game finished 2-2, with the Aussie legend subbed off just after an hour.

