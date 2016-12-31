IBF world super-middleweight champion James DeGale says he believes boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has a "soft-spot" for him.

DeGale, who is heading to Miami for his final preparations for his title-unification fight with Badou Jack, was given a tiara by Mayweather in the press conference confirming the fight and labelling him a diva.

Despite the dig, 'Chunky' is expecting to catch up with 'Money' during his time in the States and was left a little confused by the actions of the former world number one.

"It's a bit weird because every time I meet Floyd Mayweather, it seems like he likes me," DeGale told Sky Sports.

"After the last press conference, it was a bit busy and a bit hectic, but my mum got a text from his PA.

"It said: Floyd didn't get the chance to catch-up with James, can Floyd have James's number, please."

The American-based fighter puts his WBC title on the line in New York on January 14, and Mayweather has gone on record to back DeGale to pick up the win.

"He wants me to be part of the Money Team," said De Gale.

"He's got a soft-spot for me, I'm telling you. Skills pay the bills and that's that."

The 30-year-old has an impressive record going into the fight against Jack, winning 23 of his 24 fights.

His lone defeat came back in 2011 when he was defeated by George Groves at the O2 Arena.

Since then, however, he has won 13 fights in a row, and must be feeling confident ahead of his next showdown.

As for Jack, he has a record of 20-1-2, with two draws coming against Marco Antonio Periban and Lucian Bute respectively.

