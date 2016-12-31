Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Mayweather is keeping tabs on James DeGale.

James DeGale: Floyd Mayweather has a soft spot for me

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

IBF world super-middleweight champion James DeGale says he believes boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has a "soft-spot" for him. 

DeGale, who is heading to Miami for his final preparations for his title-unification fight with Badou Jack, was given a tiara by Mayweather in the press conference confirming the fight and labelling him a diva. 

Despite the dig, 'Chunky' is expecting to catch up with 'Money' during his time in the States and was left a little confused by the actions of the former world number one.

Article continues below

"It's a bit weird because every time I meet Floyd Mayweather, it seems like he likes me," DeGale told Sky Sports

"After the last press conference, it was a bit busy and a bit hectic, but my mum got a text from his PA.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

"It said: Floyd didn't get the chance to catch-up with James, can Floyd have James's number, please." 

The American-based fighter puts his WBC title on the line in New York on January 14, and Mayweather has gone on record to back DeGale to pick up the win. 

"He wants me to be part of the Money Team," said De Gale. 

"He's got a soft-spot for me, I'm telling you. Skills pay the bills and that's that."

James DeGale Media Workout

The 30-year-old has an impressive record going into the fight against Jack, winning 23 of his 24 fights.

His lone defeat came back in 2011 when he was defeated by George Groves at the O2 Arena.

Since then, however, he has won 13 fights in a row, and must be feeling confident ahead of his next showdown.

As for Jack, he has a record of 20-1-2, with two draws coming against Marco Antonio Periban and Lucian Bute respectively.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David Haye
Boxing
James de Gale
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again