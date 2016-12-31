You could be forgiven for thinking that Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey was the only fight happening at UFC 207 on Friday night.

The showpiece bout was expected to dominate the headlines on Saturday morning and it didn’t disappoint, with Nunes beating her star opponent in just 48 seconds.

But another intriguing fight also took place in Las Vegas between the former bantamweight world champion Dominick Cruz and Coby Garbrandt.

Article continues below

It was 25-year-old Garbrandt who was declared the winner by a unanimous decision - and there was one moment during the fight which got everybody talking.

After avoiding several of Cruz’s shots with some nifty body work, Garbrandt mocked his opponent by performing a little dance. (Scroll down to watch the video).

Article continues below

Video: Garbrandt mocks Cruz during fight

Needless to say, Cruz looked far from amused and held out as hands as if to say ‘was that really necessary?’

Twitter reacts

Here's how Twitter reacted to Cody's dance...

Build up to the fight wasn't pretty

Perhaps Garbrandt was getting some revenge after Cruz called out his girlfriend in the build up to the fight.

“She shouldn’t be hollering at me on social media,” he was quoted as saying by Fox Sports. “Keep her to yourself. As far as I’m concerned, I did you a favor and her a favor. She obviously wears the pants in the relationship or else she wouldn’t be having to defend you. So keep your fling on a string, keep her mouth shut cause this is big boy business.”

Respectful scenes after the fight

However, following their entertaining bout at UFC 207, there was a mutual show of respect between the two fighters.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms