WWE

Kurt Angle.

WWE has no current plans for Kurt Angle to rejoin the company

Kurt Angle’s flirtations with a WWE return look like they are nothing more than fantasy for the moment.

According to Cageside Seats’ rumour page, there are no current plans in place for Kurt Angle to return to WWE, despite rumours stating he had been telling indie promoters that he was returning.

Over the last two years, rumours have swirled around a possible return for one of the popular pro-wrestling fixtures of the previous decade.

Fans may never see Angle in a WWE ring again.

Noise around a possible return has increased considerably during the past six months. Hope for an eventual return has been tempered for the most part, but this recent news is a huge blow to those chances.

Angle left WWE 11 years ago and a lot has changed for the company since his departure.

The timing of the recent rumours would have suggested that Angle was being considered as a draw for post-WrestleMania crowds. 

Uncertainty surrounding a possible return now shatters hope for any surprise developments featring the former gold medalist. If he did return, any eventual return of the older superstar would be met with some measure of nostalgia by the fans. 

There is still a razor-thin chance he could sneak in for a big event like WrestleMania and become a secret treat for longtime fans.

Dream matches with the likes of Kevin Owens or Roman Reigns will likely have to wait, if they ever happen. Rumors like this will never really stop until the moment that Angel’s return is announced.

Topics:
Kurt Angle
WWE
Wrestlemania
Roman Reigns
WWE Smackdown
Roman Reigns

