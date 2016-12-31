It’s been a pretty eventual 2016/17 season for Liverpool so far.

If you would have told Liverpool fans at the start of the season that they would have lost to Burnley and Bournemouth and drawn at home to West Ham before the New Year, they would have been bitterly disappointed.

But if you had told them that they would beat Arsenal away, Chelsea away and Everton away and be second in the league table come the New Year, they would have bitten your hand off.

Both of the above scenarios apply to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool this season in a thrilling first-half to their campaign.

At the heart of Liverpool’s impressive half of the season is captain Jordan Henderson.

Despite often being criticised, Henderson is topping all of the league’s passing statistics and is in the form of his life right now.

And when asked to name his favourite moments of this season, you’d have surely thought he would name his screamer at Stamford Bridge that earned Liverpool are 2-1 victory or maybe beating neighbours Everton at Goodison Park.

Henderson's two favourite moments

However, the skipper went for two surprising moments - one of which showed his true class as a leader.

“The feeling of walking out in front of the new Main Stand at Anfield against Leicester City,” he said.

“As a team we made sure we marked the occasion as it deserved, with a great win, but on a personal level to lead the team out for that game was a real honour.

“Second was seeing Ben Woodburn become Liverpool’s youngest ever goalscorer in the cup match against Leeds United,” he added.

“Those moments sum up the optimism around this club. It’s a good place to be.”

The new season brought a new stand to Anfield with work on the Main Stand being completed shortly after the season started. It increased the capacity of the stadium by an extra 8,500 and they marked it with a 4-1 victory over champions Leicester.

Liverpool are yet to be beaten in front of their increased capacity of 54,000 supporters.

Then, Henderson’s other favourite moment came in the EFL Cup when 17-year-old Woodburn became Liverpool’s youngest ever goalscorer with his goal against Leeds at the Kop end. It broke Michael Owen’s record and Henderson was clearly delighted to see youngsters being given the chance under Klopp’s Liverpool.

Henderson will just be hoping that, when he’s asked about his greatest moment of the season come May, he’s talking about winning some sort of silverware.

