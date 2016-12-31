In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Watch: Golden Tate does perfect one-man 'Jerry Maguire' re-enactment

Currently in the middle of a five-year, $31 million contract with the Detroit Lions, Golden Tate has already been shown the money.

However, that didn't stop the talented wide receiver from showcasing his acting skills in a re-enactment of the iconic "Show me the money!" scene from "Jerry Maguire."

The movie, featuring Cuba Gooding Jr. and Tom Cruise, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month and Tate got in on the festivities with his one-man performance.

In the below video, which Tate posted to his Instagram page on Friday, the receiver plays both Gooding's Rod Tidwell role and Cruise's Jerry Maguire role:

Tate is almost as talented at acting as he is at playing football, but he still shouldn't quit his more lucrative day job with Detroit.

As for the aforementioned day job with the Lions, this year is going pretty well for him. He has recorded 85 catches for 1,000 yards and three touchdowns for the 9-6 Detroit squad that is eyeing an NFC North title.

The Lions host the division-rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. A win would lock up the division title. A loss would mean the Lions need some help to clinch an NFC wildcard spot.

The game kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time and can be seen on NBC.

The original "Show me the money!" scene can be seen below:

