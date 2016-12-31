Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

.

Mercedes hold secret meeting with potential Nico Rosberg replacement

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Like the rest of us, Lewis Hamilton has had to remain patient to find out who will replace Nico Rosberg as his teammate at Mercedes next season.

Rosberg surprisingly opted to retire from Formula 1 after clinching his first Driver's World Championship in Abu Dhabi at the end of November.

But it looks like the hunt for his successor might finally be over.

Article continues below

Valtteri Bottas has been the overwhelming favourite to take the spot ever since Rosberg announced his retirement and if you believe the latest news coming from motorsport.com, Mercedes have virtually got their man.

It is understood Bottas paid a secret visit to Mercedes' headquarters in Brackley just before Christmas to make some early preparations for the upcoming season.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

The Finn reportedly got his hands on the 2017 model and, alongside the team of mechanics he will likely be working with, started planning potential seating positions among other initial technical arrangements.

At this stage, it is still important to note that no official confirmation has been made by Mercedes or Bottas' current team, Williams, who have been reluctant to let their star man leave.

However, following Felipe Massa's change of heart over retiring, the chances of Bottas moving to the World Champions were given a huge boost.

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Previews

Once the Bottas agreement is eventually announced Williams' line up will likely be Massa and European Formula 3 champion Lance Stroll but there are still a few seats to be sorted before the Australian Grand Prix kicks off the 2017 season in March.

The vacancy at Sauber is expected to go to Mercedes' current reserve driver Pascal Wehrlein, who was not thought to be experienced enough to replace Rosberg.

Elsewhere, Manor are still yet to confirm who will fill their two spots and teams have until the eve of the Australian GP to formally confirm their line ups.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again