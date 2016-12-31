Like the rest of us, Lewis Hamilton has had to remain patient to find out who will replace Nico Rosberg as his teammate at Mercedes next season.

Rosberg surprisingly opted to retire from Formula 1 after clinching his first Driver's World Championship in Abu Dhabi at the end of November.

But it looks like the hunt for his successor might finally be over.

Valtteri Bottas has been the overwhelming favourite to take the spot ever since Rosberg announced his retirement and if you believe the latest news coming from motorsport.com, Mercedes have virtually got their man.

It is understood Bottas paid a secret visit to Mercedes' headquarters in Brackley just before Christmas to make some early preparations for the upcoming season.

The Finn reportedly got his hands on the 2017 model and, alongside the team of mechanics he will likely be working with, started planning potential seating positions among other initial technical arrangements.

At this stage, it is still important to note that no official confirmation has been made by Mercedes or Bottas' current team, Williams, who have been reluctant to let their star man leave.

However, following Felipe Massa's change of heart over retiring, the chances of Bottas moving to the World Champions were given a huge boost.

Once the Bottas agreement is eventually announced Williams' line up will likely be Massa and European Formula 3 champion Lance Stroll but there are still a few seats to be sorted before the Australian Grand Prix kicks off the 2017 season in March.

The vacancy at Sauber is expected to go to Mercedes' current reserve driver Pascal Wehrlein, who was not thought to be experienced enough to replace Rosberg.

Elsewhere, Manor are still yet to confirm who will fill their two spots and teams have until the eve of the Australian GP to formally confirm their line ups.

