Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

Rex Ryan.

Sammy Watkins, LeSean McCoy have harsh words for fired coach Rex Ryan

Now that Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan has been fired, some players have decided it's time to air their grievances about their former coach.

On Friday, offensive stars LeSean McCoy and Sammy Watkins called out Ryan for what they believe were some major issues with his coaching style.

According to ESPN.com, both players said Ryan didn't do a good job of holding players accountable for their actions.

McCoy, who had issues with Chip Kelly's authoritarian coaching style in Philadelphia, also didn't like Ryan's laid-back approach in Buffalo:

"I think the discipline has been an issue," McCoy said Friday. "Players just [need to take] accountability for their own actions. ... I just think as players, as professionals, we need to step up and play accountable. That's the biggest issue."

So, for those keeping track at home, McCoy has now clashed with a coach who was too strict and one who was too lenient. Like Goldilocks, here's hoping McCoy's next bowl of porridge (or, uh, head coach) is just right.

Watkins echoed McCoy's statements about Ryan's lack of discipline, adding that it's not a coach's job to be friends with the players:

"It's discipline," Watkins said Thursday. "Whatever around the locker room that needs to be addressed -- on the field, off the field, flags, whether it's a running drill. ... I just think being professional as players [needs to be] fixed first.

"Then the coaches have to be hard on us, not scared of us. Get at us, yell at us, curse at us. Whatever to get the player to do that job the best he can, that's what they need to do."

The Bills will close out their disappointing season against the Jets in New York on New Year's Day. Anthony Lynn will serve as Buffalo's interim head coach for the Week 17 matchup.

