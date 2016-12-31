Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Chris Kamara..

Chris Kamara cracks up Soccer Saturday panel with brilliant 'Unbelievable Jeff' moment

While Soccer Saturday is a footballing institution in itself, it wouldn’t be the same without the great man that is Chris Kamara.

Whether it be desperately struggling to pronounce Pavel Pogrebnyak or being completely oblivious to a sending off, you can’t help but love Kammy.

Furthermore, his legendary catch phrase of ‘Unbelievable Jeff’ has become something of a staple on Sky Sports.

The man himself might just have delivered one of his greatest utterances of the phrase, however. In typical Kamara fashion, it’s beautifully random and hilarious, of course.

Reporting on Leicester City’s home clash with West Ham United, Kamara got an early chance to report on fixture. Barely 10 minutes into the clash and PFA Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez hit the post for the Foxes.

To viewers of Soccer Saturday that was largely irrelevant though. The fact Kamara was donning a Jamie Vardy mask no less was stealing the show.

Even better, the 59-year-old was keen to impersonate the English striker and remark how he, as opposed to Mahrez, would have scored the opportunity.

A video of the hilarious gimmick can be seen below:

If you don’t think this is the funniest delivery of ‘Unbelievable Jeff’, it’s at the very least the most unorthodox and random.

Football fans on Twitter were certainly loving it too with Kamara even being cited as a ‘national treasure’ as a result. The pick of the tweets can be seen below:

There is, of course, context behind the reporter’s facial attire.

After Vardy received a red card in an away draw with Stoke City, Leicester attempted to ensure he was attending their Boxing Day clash in some capacity despite his suspension. Cue thousands and thousands of Vardy masks.

Unfortunately for the Foxes, it didn’t provide any inspiration and looked more like a subtle two fingers to the FA for rejecting their appeal. Everton ran out 2-0 victors on that occasion.

Leicester City v Everton - Premier League

However, the champions are having more luck with Kamara sporting the look. Islam Slimani’s goal sees Leicester lead the hammers 1-0 at halftime.

What's your favourite ever Chris Kamara moment? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

