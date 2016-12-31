Gonzalo Higuain became the fourth-most expensive footballer of all time when he joined Juventus in a £75.3 million move from Napoli in the summer.

The Argentine striker scored 91 goals in 146 appearances in three seasons with Napoli and was snapped up by the Old Lady following Paul Pogba’s world-record transfer to Manchester United.

However, Higuain was criticised for looking a bit, erm, chunky after joining up with his teammates for pre-season training in August.

The 29-year-old looked a little chubby in his tight-fitting Juventus shirt on his first appearance for the club against West Ham, resulting in the former Real Madrid midfielder Robert Prosinecki telling reporters: “I was shocked to see him, he’s even more fat than me!”

It was then reported by the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport - per The Sun - that Higuain had been placed on a strict diet in a bid to control his weight.

His housekeeper was even ordered to keep an eye on his fridge.

Higuain hit back at his critics

Higuain was understandably upset by the jibes and hit back a week later, telling his critics: "It is better if you keep calling me fat, I will continue to score goals.

"Come on, I'm fine, I have trained for 20 days and I honestly do not understand all this interest on my condition."

Higuain has always been on the stocky side but he’s proving to be an excellent value-for-money signing for Juve. In 22 appearances, he’s already scored 13 goals.

In a bid to prove that he’s keeping himself in shape during the winter break, Higuain posted a photo on Instagram with his top off inside a gym.

He appears to be in pretty good condition - it doesn’t look like he’s been raiding boxes of Quality Street over recent days - but people on Twitter noticed something a bit strange with the photo.

Oh dear, Gonzalo...

As spotted by beIN Sports correspondent Tancredo Palmeri and others, Higuain’s photo appears to be photoshopped.

Rumbled…

