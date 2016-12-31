Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

higuain.

Gonzalo Higuain posts photo showing he’s not fat - Twitter spots something strange

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Gonzalo Higuain became the fourth-most expensive footballer of all time when he joined Juventus in a £75.3 million move from Napoli in the summer.

The Argentine striker scored 91 goals in 146 appearances in three seasons with Napoli and was snapped up by the Old Lady following Paul Pogba’s world-record transfer to Manchester United.

However, Higuain was criticised for looking a bit, erm, chunky after joining up with his teammates for pre-season training in August.

Article continues below

The 29-year-old looked a little chubby in his tight-fitting Juventus shirt on his first appearance for the club against West Ham, resulting in the former Real Madrid midfielder Robert Prosinecki telling reporters: “I was shocked to see him, he’s even more fat than me!”

It was then reported by the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport - per The Sun - that Higuain had been placed on a strict diet in a bid to control his weight.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

His housekeeper was even ordered to keep an eye on his fridge.

Higuain hit back at his critics

Higuain was understandably upset by the jibes and hit back a week later, telling his critics: "It is better if you keep calling me fat, I will continue to score goals.

"Come on, I'm fine, I have trained for 20 days and I honestly do not understand all this interest on my condition."

Juventus FC v AS Roma - Serie A

Higuain has always been on the stocky side but he’s proving to be an excellent value-for-money signing for Juve. In 22 appearances, he’s already scored 13 goals.

In a bid to prove that he’s keeping himself in shape during the winter break, Higuain posted a photo on Instagram with his top off inside a gym.

He appears to be in pretty good condition - it doesn’t look like he’s been raiding boxes of Quality Street over recent days - but people on Twitter noticed something a bit strange with the photo.

Oh dear, Gonzalo...

As spotted by beIN Sports correspondent Tancredo Palmeri and others, Higuain’s photo appears to be photoshopped.

Rumbled…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UEFA Champions League
Juventus
Football
Argentina Football
Gonzalo Higuain
Serie A

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again