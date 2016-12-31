Lucha Underground is pretty entertaining, but for many it is still a niche product when it comes to wrestling.

The cruiserweight division in the WWE is on an upswing and looking to enjoy a renewed push in 2017.

Cageside Seats’ rumor page is saying that some of the talent at Lucha Underground is frustrated with the current state of things. They are also saying that there are some performers looking to get out of their contracts and find work elsewhere.

Some of the talent on their roster has been with the WWE before and could possibly maket their way there again.

Wrestlers on Lucha Underground’s roster will walk into a world where there is a larger platform for them than existed when it was established.

Here are three wrestlers that would be great in a return to the WWE:

Johnny Mundo

Johnny has been known by a lot of names during his wrestling career and went by Johnny Morrison during his time with the WWE. He was an electric performer that always hovered around heavyweight contendership.

It never quite materialized for him there and he soon went to compete in Lucha Underground as Johnny Mundo. His career took off as he was repurposed as a flashy movie star character that is a hugely successful heel for the company.

If he were to return to the WWE, he would be an immediate fan favorite in the new cruiserweight tournament flaunted by his former employer. Getting to showcase in front of a wider audience could only be a good thing for him.

Chavo Guerrero

Chavo is wrestling royalty due to his family lineage and his prodigious ability inside of the ring. As the last active member of the Guerreros, it would only be right to see him come back and have another chance to be appreciated by WWE fans.

He is a huge draw for Lucha Underground and it would be tough to replace him. He along with another member of this list are two of the biggest spots of star power on the entire roster.

The cheers would be unbelievable if he could get into a main event match against AJ Styles or Roman Reigns and hit a frog splash for the win. Moments like that would be worth the logistics of a return.

Rey Mysterio

Arguably Luca Underground’s biggest star, Mysterio was a huge name in the WWE for years as his underdog stature and horribly entertaining wrestling style left an impression on viewers in the early 2000s.

He is probably a contract that the showrunners would do anything to keep, but it can’t hurt to dream. Mysterio has proven to be a man of the people in many respects throughout his career and wouldn’t take seeing his fellow performers unhappy lightly.

A return for the most popular cruiserweight in recent memore and the “Ultimate Underdog” would perform well just about any way you could slice it. Landing a 6-1-9 on an opponent during a big event would be talked about for years to come.

