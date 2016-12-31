It’s been a frustrating month for the Los Angeles Clippers.

After losing All-Star Blake Griffin for an extended number of weeks (projected between 3-to-6) due to arthroscopic knee surgery in the middle of the month, superstar point guard Chris Paul has also been hobbled with a few nagging ailments and has been off and on the court.

As a result, the team is currently on a five-game losing streak and after starting 14-2, Los Angeles has gone 8-11 since and are currently 22-13, fourth in the Western Conference standings.

Playing without Griffin and Paul yet again on Friday night, Doc Rivers’ club found itself completely overmatched yet again, which is when things got chippy.

Down 55-33 midway through the second quarter, Rivers’ son Austin, the team’s starting point guard due to Paul’s absence, made a gigantic mistake by purposely bumping into a referee following a non-call.

Per NBA rules, he was immediately ejected. As you can imagine, Doc wasn’t too happy about that and he was tossed after two technical fouls that came in rapid succession.

On the night, not only did the Clippers lose their coach and player as a result of this clear violation of the rules, but they also gave up 140 points to James Harden and the Houston Rockets, who blew them out of the water.

After the game, both men explained themselves.

We will see if Los Angeles can get back on track in the coming weeks.