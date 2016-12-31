Zlatan Ibrahimovic started Manchester United's clash with Middlesbrough on New Year's Eve knowing he needed just two goals to overtake Lionel Messi as the top scorer in 2016 across the world's top leagues.

And he must have thought he was on his way to adding another brilliant landmark to his illustrious career when he found the back of the net in the 38th minute of the match at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial had looked bright throughout the first half and nearly opened the scoring himself with a brilliant strike from long range that bounced back off the post.

Article continues below

Just seconds later, though, he was back involved by driving into the penalty area and pulling the ball back for Ibrahimovic.

The Swede showed off his fine athleticism once again by making a fine leap into the air and poking home a volley.

Article continues below

Prompt wild celebrations from the majority of those at Old Trafford and even Middlesbrough's official Twitter account awarded Ibrahimovic his 51st goal of 2016.

Yet, incredibly referee Lee Mason ruled the goal out, with former Red Devil Victor Valdes sprawled out on the deck.

As you can see in the video below, Zlatan foot is initially high but he only makes contact with Valdes once the ball hits the back of the net and when the United striker's leg is actually lower in the air.

It certainly seemed a harsh decision and given Jose Mourinho's previous comments about referees this season, it will be interesting to see what he has to say after the game.

Man United supporters were understandably angry at Mason's call and voiced their frustration on Twitter. Here are some of the best tweets:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms