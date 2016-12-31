Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Nikki Bella voted top female star of 2016 by fans despite missing eight months of action

Fans have some interesting opinions sometimes. Just ask the NBA who had to change their entire voting structure for All-Stars to combat the whims of their fans. WWE should be glad that some of the same things don’t happen in their sport.

Even when they give fans a little input, the results can be confusing.

On a recent poll on WWE.com, fans were asked to vote for their top female star of 2016. They ended up selecting Nikki Bella by almost four percent over the next highest vote-getter, Sasha Banks.

Winning with 32 percent of the vote isn’t that startling. The crazy part of the story is that Bella spent the first eight months of the year rehabbing a neck injury. She wasn’t even really wrestling until the beginning of the Fall season.

Apparently, her final four months to close out the year were outstanding. That may be so, but Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks have an entire year’s worth of work to be graded on. It’s possible, but it’s not very likely.

Roman Reigns must feel like he’s in the same boat as he finished with 11 percent in a similar poll to AJ Styles who clobbered him by 41 percent.

There is no way to completely get the process “right” but there must be a way to get a better consensus than what the company is doing now.

For now, there is nothing to be done, except for the performers to just go out there and leave no doubt in 2017.

