Derrick Rose shows familiar burst before throwing down dunk

Due to his history of serious knee injuries, it’s been a while since we have seen a fully-healthy Derrick Rose on the court.

However, it seems like the former NBA MVP has regained most of his explosiveness and is back to the elite physical level that he became known for when he was a member of the Chicago Bulls.

(Knock on wood.)

This impressive athleticism was on display in the second quarter of a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Check out what happened.

Jrue Holiday was no match for that crossover and no one in the entire NBA could have blocked that vicious two-handed slam.

He also posterized Anthony Davis.

Joakim Noah was called for an offensive foul on that play and it didn’t count, but as you can see, Rose finished the play over the rim with ease.

On the season, the 28-year-old Rose is averaging 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Knicks fans hope to see more and more highlights like this as the season rolls along and that their point guard doesn't spend any more time on the injury report.  

