Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

The Green Bay Packers lost one NFL Hall of Fame quarterback before the 2008 season when they traded Brett Favre to the New York Jets.

However, a future Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, took his place and has proceed to break several of Favre's Green Bay records.

Last weekend against the Minnesota Vikings, Rodgers took down another of Favre's franchise marks, throwing for 4,000 yards in a season for a record sixth time.

Rodgers' sixth 4,000-yard season broke Favre's record of five such performances in his career:

Rodgers eclipsed the mark by throwing for 347 yards and four touchdowns (and running for another score) in a 38-25 win over the Vikings on Christmas Eve.

For the season, the Pro Bowl quarterback has thrown for 4,128 yards and 36 touchdowns to go with only seven interceptions.

Though Rodgers holds Green Bay's single-season passing yards record (with 4,643 yards in 2011) and single-season touchdown passes record (with 45 in 2011), he still has a long way to go to break Favre's career records in those categories. Favre still holds a sizable lead in both touchdown passes (442 to 293) and passing yards (61,655 to 36,527).

The Packers travel to Detroit to take on the Lions in what has become a de facto NFC North title game. The winner clinches the division championship, while the loser will hope to hold on to the NFC's second wildcard spot.

The game kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time on New Year's Day and can be seen on NBC.

