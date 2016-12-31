It’s been quite a year for N’Golo Kante.

The French midfielder was arguably the most important cog of the Leicester City title-winning machine and has kicked on since his summer move to Chelsea. In fact, he’s only tasted Premier League defeat three times in 2016.

However, amid all the victories and superb performances, Kante may just have secured his greatest statistic yet. Not only is the ex-Leicester man bettering his colleagues but entire squads and teams. Incredible.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Stunning 2016

While Leicester were certainly attracting a fair share of intention, few believed they’d go all the way upon the turn of 2016. However, the memorable 3-1 win at Manchester City soon altered outlooks.

The goals of Jamie Vardy and flair of Riyad Mahrez attracted all the publicity, but they would have been lost without the midfield grit of Kante.

Article continues below

In addition, on their charge to the title, Leicester lost just one league came after Boxing Day 2015. Only Danny Welbeck’s deft header at the Emirates stopped them from having the perfect run-in.

Therefore, Kante had Premier League title celebrations to indulge in over the summer and even galvanised his nation, France, to the Euro 2016 final.

His decision to leave the King Power Stadium over the summer has also proven shrewder and more worthwhile than many would have expected. It must be wondered whether Mahrez and Vardy are regretting showing such loyalty.

After all, in spite of a sticky start, Chelsea have been flying this season. They’re even bearing down on a Premier Leaguer record with 12 consecutives wins and ten of which wielding clean sheets.

Kante has been present in 11 of those wins. It’s becoming increasing apparent that he left the best side of last season to join the finest outfit of the 2016-17 campaign thus far.

Ridiculous statistic

The statistics don’t lie and only serve to exemplify this.

Not only has Kante amassed more points than any other Premier League team over the course of 2016, but since he set foot on English shores. With just five defeats, 12 draws and a breathtaking 37 wins, he’s certainly enjoying his stay.

The table, as illustrated by Footy Accumulators, can be seen below:

Therefore, the entire squads of teams such as Arsenal and Manchester City have failed to collate more points than one bullish and talented defensive midfielder.

Insanely too, that’s despite him having played two games less than the 20 Premier League clubs vying for his lofty view.

It seems that if you have Kante in your team, masses and masses of victories will follow in tandem. Furthermore, given that Chelsea don’t look like losing anytime soon, the 25-year-old won’t be usurped for some time.

Even the statistics seem to think he’s a one-man team.

Do you think Chelsea will win the Premier League this season? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms