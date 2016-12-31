Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

MLB

.

Yu Darvish can even throw nasty pitches left-handed

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Texas Rangers starter Yu Darvish is known to have an elite arsenal of pitches at his disposal.

In addition to his fastball that casually sits in the mid-90’s, his breaking pitches not only vary in speed, but they also create angles that MLB hitters aren’t used to seeing.

The right-handed pitcher is also 6-feet, 5-inches tall and 220 pounds, which makes him an imposing figure on the mound.

Article continues below

For years, the rumor of Darvish’s ability to also pitch left-handed has been floating around.

Now, based on two Instagram videos, we have visual proof that he can not only throw a baseball well with his non-dominant hand, but he also can throw a variety of pitches.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

First, let’s take a look at his fastball.

Not bad, huh? While the velocity is nowhere close to what he can do with his right arm, the throw looked natural, which is a feat in itself.

The really impressive video shows him throwing two breaking pitches (a slider and a curveball).

Those pitches likely wouldn’t fool a professional hitter, but it’s wildly impressive that Darvish isn’t only able to create movement on the pitches, but that he also stays mechanically-sound while doing so.

After missing the entire 2015 season due to Tommy John surgery, Darvish was only able to make 17 starts in 2016 and went 7-5 with a 3.41 ERA. His strikeout numbers remained elite, however, as he punched out 132 batters in just 100.1 innings.

It remains to be seen whether or not he will continue working on his left-handed skills during his offseason workouts. If he does, hopefully he’ll decide to share on social media once again for our enjoyment.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Texas Rangers
MLB

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again