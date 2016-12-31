Texas Rangers starter Yu Darvish is known to have an elite arsenal of pitches at his disposal.

In addition to his fastball that casually sits in the mid-90’s, his breaking pitches not only vary in speed, but they also create angles that MLB hitters aren’t used to seeing.

The right-handed pitcher is also 6-feet, 5-inches tall and 220 pounds, which makes him an imposing figure on the mound.

For years, the rumor of Darvish’s ability to also pitch left-handed has been floating around.

Now, based on two Instagram videos, we have visual proof that he can not only throw a baseball well with his non-dominant hand, but he also can throw a variety of pitches.

First, let’s take a look at his fastball.

Not bad, huh? While the velocity is nowhere close to what he can do with his right arm, the throw looked natural, which is a feat in itself.

The really impressive video shows him throwing two breaking pitches (a slider and a curveball).

Those pitches likely wouldn’t fool a professional hitter, but it’s wildly impressive that Darvish isn’t only able to create movement on the pitches, but that he also stays mechanically-sound while doing so.

After missing the entire 2015 season due to Tommy John surgery, Darvish was only able to make 17 starts in 2016 and went 7-5 with a 3.41 ERA. His strikeout numbers remained elite, however, as he punched out 132 batters in just 100.1 innings.

It remains to be seen whether or not he will continue working on his left-handed skills during his offseason workouts. If he does, hopefully he’ll decide to share on social media once again for our enjoyment.

