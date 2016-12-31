Antonio Conte loves a good celebration.

Supporters thought they had seen it all when Jurgen Klopp graced the Premier League with his touchline runs and wild fist pumps. However, when compared to Conte, his reactions look silent, tempered and calm.

Furthermore, the Italian manager wasn’t keen to go against his own habits in Chelsea’s clash with Stoke City.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

When Gary Cahill gave the Blues a reasonably comfortable halftime lead, it looked to be normal service resumed. After all, Chelsea have won their last 12 league fixtures so a 1-0 win over the Potters certainly wouldn’t have been alien.

Mark Hughes’ men weren’t willing to go down without a fight though.

Article continues below

Bruno Martins Indi pegged back the league leaders with a ruthless finish from a Charlie Adam free-kick just a minute after the break.

Nevertheless, in typical Chelsea fashion, the home side rallied and regained their lead. Via the mercurial midfielder that is Willian, the Stamford Bridge faithful could breath a sigh of relief.

Conte was absolutely loving it and his relief spilled over into sheer ecstasy, despite their being over half an hour still to play. His reaction to Chelsea going 2-1 up can be seen below:

Considering it had been whispered that the Italian had picked up a calf injury, he seemed rather active and lively. Then again, what’s a muscle strain to regaining the lead against Stoke?

The drama wasn’t finish there though as Peter Crouch - of all people - secured a second equaliser for the Potters.

Cue Willian, yet again. The 28-year-old executed a fine finish past Lee Grant to send the Blues into dreamland and a 3-2 lead mere seconds after losing their advantage.

In light of this, rather incredibly, Conte managed to top his first celebration. With mad leaps and indiscriminate fist pumps, the ex-Juventus boss immersed himself into the crowd.

The incredible scenes, with which even the cameraman could barely keep up with, can be seen here:

Since then, Chelsea have extended their lead to 4-2 via the medium of Diego Costa. Given the less dramatic nature of this strike, Conte proved somewhat reserved or maybe he’s just tired out.

You certainly can’t fault the 47-year-old for entertainment. He’s heading to a record 13th consecutive win in a boundful manner only too befitting of New Years’ Eve.

Do you think Antonio Conte takes his celebrations too far? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms