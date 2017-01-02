In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Norman.

Watch: Josh Norman goes after Odell Beckham Jr. yet again

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman hate each other -- that much is very obvious based on their past interactions.

The feud is so intense that, even in a game that will decide whether the Redskins make the playoffs or not, he couldn't help himself from taking a cheap shot at Beckham.

After giving up a first-down catch to Beckham, Norman shoved the New York receiver to the ground well after the play had ended, drawing an obvious flag from the referee.

In the video below, OBJ delivers a legal stiff-arm to Norman, who takes offense and commits the 15-yard late-hit penalty:

The Giants went on to score a touchdown on the drive in a game they'd hold on to win 13-10, eliminating Norman and the Redskins from the playoffs.

At 11-5, the Giants earned the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Redskins, meanwhile, finish the year with a record of 8-7-1.

Beckham didn't play the whole game, since the Giants were locked into the No. 5 seed even before Sunday's game started, but he still caught five passes for 44 yards.

OBJ and the Giants will hit the road for their wildcard playoff game next weekend, but their destination is still unknown. It will likely be against whoever wins the NFC North, a division title that will be decided between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

New York Giants
NFC East
NFL
Washington Redskins
NFL Playoffs
NFC

