There wasn't all that much to play for as the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins faced off against each other on Sunday.

With both teams already locked into their Playoff spots, all the Patriots and Dolphins had to worry about was not picking up any serious injuries heading into the postseason.

However, the game was not without incident, thanks to Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount and Miami defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh coming to blows. Scroll down to check out the brawl from earlier today...

With just minutes left in what would be a Patriots 35-14 victory, Suh appeared to push and take a swing at Blount, with Blount responding by grabbing and ripping the big man's helmet off.

Speaking after the game, Blount revealed what he really thought of the controversial star.

"He's a dirty player. He's always been a dirty player. He's gonna always be a dirty player. There's no room in the game for that."

"At some point in time, guys have to defend themselves when (he's) doing the things that he does. Hopefully, there's something to be said about it. But all in all, he got his ass beat. They lost. He went in the locker after the game. We good," Blount went on to add.

Something tells me things won't be quite as cordial as "we good" if the Pats and Dolphins were to meet again in a few weeks time.

