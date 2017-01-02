Spurs (27-7) 112, Hawks (18-16) 114

The Spurs fell to an overtime defeat in Atlanta as franchise leader Kawhi Leonard had a rare off-night and on a day where Paul Millsap was rumoured to be available for a trade, he truly put himself in the shop window with a game-high 32 points.

29 points from Tim Hardaway Jr also aided Atlanta's cause, and they also enjoyed two double-doubles from Millsap (13 rebounds) and Dennis Schroder (16 points 10 assists). LaMarcus Aldridge top-scored for San Antonio with 27 points and he was closely followed by Tony Parker on 22. Leonard could only drop one of his six three-point attempts and ended up with just 13 points.

Pistons (16-20) 107, Heat (10-25) 98

Detroit entered their matchup in South Beach with a road record of 6-12, but managed to get the job done against Miami side lacking in star power. Andre Drummond dominated with Hassan Whiteside missing for Miami and the center put up 25 points, 18 rebounds with a pair of steals and blocks. Reggie Jackson top-scored for the visitors with 27.

Miami were without their franchise man in Whiteside, but Justise Winslow and Goran Dragic were also sidelined. James Johnson would take his chance to drop a team-high 20 points from the bench, but the Heat struggled to impose themselves without their senior players.

Magic (15-20) 104, Pacers (17-18) 117

Indiana produced a relatively comfortable home win against Orlando last night where the team collectively earned the result. Six players ended up in double digits for the Pacers, and while it is normally the Paul George show (19 points), sophomore center Myles Turner led the way with a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Nikola Vucevic had an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double for Orlando and he was closely followed by Jeff Green and Serge Ibaka, both of whom had 17 points at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Aaron Gordon also had 13 points, but Orlando were never in the driver's seat in this one having only really led briefly early in the first quarter.

Trail Blazers (15-21) 95, Timberwolves (11-23) 89

Minnesota will be very disappointed to have fallen at home to a Damian Lillard-less Portland last night, but his backcourt partner C.J. McCollum truly stepped up as the 2016 Most Improved Player dropped a career-high 43 points to lead the Trail Blazers to victory.

Andrew Wiggins had a team-high 24 points in response for Minnesota, while Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double of 11 points and 13 boards. Zach LaVine had 13 points on the night, but Tom Thibodeau's young stars continue to underwhelm this term.

Raptors (23-10) 123, Lakers (12-25) 114

The Lakers' hot start to the season is a long, distant memory now as the Raptors piled on another defeat to Luke Walton's young troops. The Toronto backcourt destroyed the Purple and Gold as Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan combined for 72 points, and there was a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double from Jonas Valancuinas for good measure.

D'Angelo Russell led the Lakers resistance with 28 points behind six three-pointers while Nick Young had 26 points. However, Julius Randle was the most impressive performer with a stat line of 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in a true all-round display.